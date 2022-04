AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their annual Cinco de Mayo Fajita Festival.

It’s coming up on May 6th from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.. There will be live music, unlimited fajitas, and drinks available to purchase.

Click here for more information on when tickets will go on sale.