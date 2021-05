AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Baccalaureate is a time to honor high school seniors in our area. The annual event is put on thanks to community donations.

Representatives from each high school are part of a committee that plans and executes this event.

To donate and help fund the Baccalaureate event mail in donations to the following address:

Citizens Alliance for a safer Amarillo

c/o Jeff Jackson, CPA- Wilson Haag & Co

P.O Box 1346

Amarillo, TX 79105