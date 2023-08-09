AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The goal behind the Amarillo High School 50th Alumni Association is to make sure that Sandies stay in touch with each other after their 50th class reunion.

Part of the way they do that is by sending out newsletters six times a year to members, plus they have meetings several times throughout the year as well as a reunion in October 2024.

Coming up on August 12th the organization is hosting a birthday party to celebrate the birthday’s that have happened since their last party.

If you want to attend, it’s $20 at the door, which also covers dinner. The party is at 6 p.m. at the AmTech Learning Academy. An RSVP is needed, and you can do that by calling (806) 640-4642 or email cmahs58@yahoo.com.

If you want to be a part of the organization, you can sign up at the website here or contact the organization at ahs50thalumniassociation@gmail.com. Membership is $10 per calendar year and includes the newsletter six times per year.