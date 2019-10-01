Amarillo Family Eyecare Participates in Changing Life Through Lenses Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One in four children in the United States has a vision problem that affects their ability to learn, and many don’t have access to the vision care they need. In an effort to help bridge the gap, Amarillo Family Eyecare is partnering with Essilor Vision Foundation to participate in the Changing Life through Lenses™ program. This program provides lenses and lab services at no cost, enabling the practice to give back to Amarillo and the surrounding communities.

Amarillo Family Eyecare will offer exams and glasses on Saturday, October 5 to children, age 17 and younger at or below the poverty level, without vision insurance through the Changing Life Through Lenses™ program. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the AFE office located at 2921 I-40 West, Suite #300. No-cost vision services will be offered at this time on a first-come, first-serve basis.

About Amarillo Family Eyecare: We are a caring team of professionals dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized eyecare for the whole family. We value our patient relationships and strive to improve your quality of life and vision wellness through uncompromised service and state-of-the-art technology. To learn more, visit amarillofamilyeyecare.com or contact us at 806-322-EYES (3937).

About Essilor Vision Foundation: We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, the Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 500,000 pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. The Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization, based in Dallas, Texas, committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more or to donate, visit Essilor Vision Foundation at www.evfusa.org / 1-866-385-0447.

Amarillo Family Eyecare

2921 I-40 Frontage Rd #300, Amarillo

806-322-3937

amarillofamilyeyecare.com