Amarillo Family Asking for Help Traveling to Life-Saving Surgery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Braydon Sheffield has DiGeorge Syndrome, a rare condition that has forced him to be isolated for almost all of his life because of his immune system.

Braydon hasn’t been to the zoo, he hasn’t been to Wonderland Park.

Now his family is set to travel to North Carolina so Braydon can have a thymus transplant, but they need some help as they travel east where there is a shortage of gas and no bridge across the Mississippi River.

To help support the Sheffield family click here, for more information on Braydon’s journey click here.