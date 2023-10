AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Exchange Club is a local group that develops professional networking relationships. Coming up on October 14th they’re hosting the 2nd Annual Fall Fest.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Stiff Park at the gazebo. There will be carnival games, food trucks, and more, and people attending are encouraged to bring canned goods or make a monetary donation to help the High Plains Food Bank, which will then get the person into a raffle.