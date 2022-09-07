AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Deadline is Sept. 30 for Amarillo and Canyon businesses to vie for a share of a half million dollars of capital.

The application period is open for the 2022-23 Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, which will be announced Feb. 23. A list of requirements for eligible companies, award recipients, and rules can be found on AmarilloEnterPrizeChallenge.com.

Applicants must RSVP for one mandatory orientation class held during the month of Sept.

The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge is a program of the WT Enterprise Center that is funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corp. During the annual competition, participants receive qualified coaching and a support system to assist them in achieving their goals and to reach the next level of their business.

“This program offers more than just an opportunity to seek capital,” said Brian Enevoldsen, WT Enterprise Center program manager. “While every business undoubtedly could benefit from having more cash on hand to scale operations and grow, spending time developing a well thought-through and researched business plan provides the owner with their path forward.”

Last year, four business within the Amarillo/Canyon area each were awarded a share of $399,000 of capital for competing in the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge: ThinkMetal, Fat Mama Feeds, 11 Marketing + Design, and Vvntus. Since 1995, local businesses have received help with their business plans, marketing and management, investor fact sheets, and even mock presentations.

“At the Amarillo Economic Development Corp., our mission is to promote business expansion in the greater Amarillo-area that builds a stronger, more diversified economy,” said Kevin Carter, AEDC president and CEO. “The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge is a way for us to fulfill that mission, one business at a time.”

New this year, applicants are encouraged work with America’s SBDC at WTAMU for assistance with business plans, financial projections and free demographic and industry research. This assistance is provided at no charge, but a limited number of hours are available for entrants.

“The WTEC staff is devoted to assisting the region’s entrepreneurs and the annual AEC is an important resource,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of West Texas A&M University’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. “I’m excited for a new partnership with WTEC’s sister department, the Small Business Development Center at WTAMU, that is providing AEC

applicants an elevated level of assistance with their business plan entries and increased odds of success.”

WTEC is a department of WT’s Engler College of Business. WTEC works side-by-side with America’s SBDC at WTAMU by supporting economic development throughout the Texas Panhandle.

WTEC provides Panhandle entrepreneurs business coaching, access to facilities, access to capital, and various other trainings and programs to assist them in building great companies. WTEC also aims to provide opportunities for college of business students to intern in local businesses showing them first-hand the hard work and dedication entrepreneurs must have to be successful.

More than 100 participants have won the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge and more than $10 million in capital has been awarded to Amarillo/Canyon businesses.

“I would argue that an executable business plan is worth more than $100,000 to the long-term success of any business,” Enevoldsen said. “We can’t wait to see which of our local businesses will participate this year.”

WT is committed to serving the region and well beyond with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who are empowered to lead others. Partnering and retaining community businesses to improve the quality of life in the Panhandle and beyond is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

