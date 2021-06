AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The AEDC is launching their third-annual Intern Experience: Uncover Amarillo.

This is a time for college-aged students to find out what Amarillo has to offer through community-based events.

It gathers interns at local businesses and through events, shows them how to get better acclimated to the city, meet new people and connect with other professionals.

