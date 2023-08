AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting its 15th Annual Car Show on September 2nd.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. General admission for this event is $5 and kids 10 and under get in free.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Amarillo Crime Stoppers and the Student Crime Stoppers.

Click here for more information about this event or what these organizations do.