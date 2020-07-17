Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 13th annual “Shred It Day”

Keep your identity safe from thieves.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers has teamed up with Document Shredding and Storage to help protect your identity.
They encourage you to bring up to four boxes or bags for on-site destruction.
You can also donate to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo.
The event is July 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Market Street United at 2530 S. Georgia St.

