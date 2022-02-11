AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Randall has been a die-hard Bengals fan since he was 4 years old. Recently a good friend called him up asking what their plans were for Super Bowl Sunday.

When Randall said they were hosting a party for friends and family, this friend instead told him that he and his girlfriend were headed to the Super Bowl instead.

Randall says he’s had a hard year after getting hit by a car and going through a divorce, and ever since finding his current girlfriend Desirae things have been so much better.

So much so, that Desirae is now a drafted Bengals fan because Randall says when she’s around, the Bengals win.

Over the past year the pair have been to many regular season and playoff games, and now they’ll spend the weekend in Los Angeles at the Super Bowl.

While in town, they have passes to meet the players and go to several events and even go on to the field after the game and take photos with the Lombardy Trophy.