AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Community Chorale is gearing up for their Patriotic concert titled “In America: Celebrating Life, Liberty, and the Freedom of Worship”.

The concert is happening July 14th at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

You will experience a family-friendly concert of patriotic songs, and this concert is free to attend.