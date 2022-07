AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community chorale is an adult choir singing many types of songs and hosting three concerts each year.

One of those is coming up on July 9th which is their Patriotic Concert. It’s taking place at the Washington Avenue Christian Church at 7 p.m.

This is a free concert and family friendly featuring several performances including group and solos.

