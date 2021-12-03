Amarillo College Registering for Conservatory Theatre Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Do you have a kid who is really into theatre, and all aspects of that craft?
Amarillo College is registering for their Conservatory Theatre program which helps to teach theatre language, character analysis, character movement and voice development.
They’ve got a class for all ages including:
Theatre Step #1: The Beginning (ages 7-10)
Monday @ 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
Ordway Room 107
First Day of Class: January 24, 2022
Theatre Step #2: Almost There (ages 11-15)
Tuesday @ 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Ordway Room 107 or 112
First Day of Class: January 25, 2022
Let’s Sing! Step #1 (ages 7-10)
Tuesday @ 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
Ordway Room 107 or 112
First Day of Class: January 25, 2022
Musical theatre #1: Dance! Dance! Dance! (ages 8-12)
Tuesday @ 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Ordway Room 107 or 112
First Day of Class: January 27, 2022
For Adults Only: I just Love the Theatre
Tuesday @ 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Ordway Room 107 or 112
First Day of Class: January 25, 2022