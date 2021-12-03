Amarillo College Registering for Conservatory Theatre Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Do you have a kid who is really into theatre, and all aspects of that craft?

Amarillo College is registering for their Conservatory Theatre program which helps to teach theatre language, character analysis, character movement and voice development.

They’ve got a class for all ages including:

Theatre Step #1: The Beginning (ages 7-10)

Monday @ 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Ordway Room 107

First Day of Class: January 24, 2022



Theatre Step #2: Almost There (ages 11-15)

Tuesday @ 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Ordway Room 107 or 112

First Day of Class: January 25, 2022



Let’s Sing! Step #1 (ages 7-10)

Tuesday @ 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Ordway Room 107 or 112

First Day of Class: January 25, 2022



Musical theatre #1: Dance! Dance! Dance! (ages 8-12)

Tuesday @ 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Ordway Room 107 or 112

First Day of Class: January 27, 2022



For Adults Only: I just Love the Theatre

Tuesday @ 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Ordway Room 107 or 112

First Day of Class: January 25, 2022