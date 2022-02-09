AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s the mission to “restore the identity of children so they can realize their great value and be a blessing to others”.

The Amarillo Children’s Home is hosting their annual Roots and Wings Banquet on March 1st at 5:45 p.m. over at Polk Street United Methodist Church.

You can RSVP for this event by calling ACH at (806) 352-5771 or stopping by their office at 3400 Bowie St.

This will be a night of joy and learning more about the Amarillo Children’s Home while hearing from speaker Rev. Felicia Hopkins from Two Knives Catering.

There is no cost to attend, but this is ACH’s biggest fundraiser of the year so people are encouraged to make a donation.