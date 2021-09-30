Amarillo Chamber BBQ Moving to Tri-State Fairgrounds for 2021

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual tradition for the people of Amarillo (aside from the cancellation of 2020) but the Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook Off is happening on October 7th.

People around the city have the chance for an all you can eat, all you can drink, and all you can network event which includes Insufficient Funds performing.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the gate, the event this year is taking place at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

For more information visit the Chamber’s website or call (806) 373-7800.