AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Bulls are opening their 10th season this weekend against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

Game Details:

Friday, September 27 at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 at 7:05 p.m.

The games are located at the Amarillo Civic Center, Budweiser Bull Pen.

For more information and tickets, click here.