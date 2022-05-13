AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For the first time in league history, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will hold its prestigious World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, with the 2022 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast set to buck into the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena from May 13-22.

With each out at a PBR event comprised of two athletes, both rider and bull, not only will one rider be crowned the 2022 PBR World Champion inside Dickies Arena, but one bovine athlete will also be anointed the 2022 YETI PBR World Champion Bucking Bull, earning an accompanying $100,000 bonus, at the conclusion of the seven-day event.

Among the 143 animal athletes that have qualified, one animal athlete from Amarillo-based JQH Bucking Bulls has earned a berth to compete – Hey Bartender.

