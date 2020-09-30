Amarillo Botanical Gardens Opens October 1st

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —PumpkinFest celebrates the beauty of fall with a vintage style carnival! The event is for the entire family with the games appropriate for preschool through elementary aged children. The event will include twenty games with prizes, a cupcake walk and two educational crafts. Each child will have the opportunity to show their creative skills with their own painted pumpkin to take home. There will be vendor booths, a professional photo set, food, drinks and cotton candy served in the beautifully decorated Amarillo Botanical Gardens, 1400 Streit Dr.

$10/ child ages 1 to 12 years, includes lunch

$5 for adults, includes lunch

Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the event, through our website or by calling the Amarillo Botanical Gardens (806) 352-6513.

Benefiting the Amarillo Botanical Gardens

The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is now over 50 years old. It is a unique public garden providing a beautiful oasis in the challenging high plains of Texas. The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is an area for education through school programs, Garden Clubs, and classes. In addition, the Gardens are an escape for locals and a wonderful destination for tourists. Memorable community events are held here throughout the year from Music in the Gardens in the summer to Christmas in the Gardens in December. Events like PumpkinFest, along with the countless volunteers and local citizens and businesses who financially support the gardens help, to contribute to the success and future of the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.