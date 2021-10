AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced it is launching the "Be Safe. Drive Smart." campaign in recognition of National Pedestrian Safety Month, which is October.

The campaign encourages drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists to pay attention and protect each other by properly following traffic laws. The motivation for the initiative, according to TxDOT, is an increase in pedestrians and bicyclists deaths in Texas.