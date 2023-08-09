AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — An unexpected event for the House family is the inspiration behind Author Mistie House’s latest book “The Perfect Prize: How Jesus Showed Me the Way”. House says during a family adventure her youngest daughter Autumn became lost, but she and her family used the power of prayer, hoping her daughter would find her way back.

The purpose of this book is to help teach your child to pray when they feel lost or afraid, and remind them they’re never alone.

“Not only does faith help children grow in confidence and identity, a faith-filled life shows them the way to experiencing a blessed life; one overflowing in peace, joy, and love,” shares House.

Click here to learn more about Mistie House, the books she has, and how to order a copy of “The Perfect Prize: How Jesus Showed Me the Way”.