Amarillo Area Foundation Releases 2020 Annual Report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Each year the Amarillo Area Foundation releases an annual report showing where they invested funds across the Texas Panhandle.

The 2020 Annual Report shows the different organizations and sectors that were battling the Covid-19 Pandemic and needing funds to stay afloat.

Clay Stribling, President and CEO says for the most part our non-profits survived the past year thanks to some reserve funds and generous donors.

Still, the AAF was putting thousands and thousands of dollars into things like childcare, housing, food, and more.

To read the report click here.