AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle is presenting in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, the 16th Annual Caregiver Conference.

The free two-day event features a Community Resource Fair and a host of speakers with information designed to benefit family caregivers and their loved ones. According to the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle, you can find the guidance you need to navigate your caregiving journey with a Keynote address by the renowned speaker and author Dr. Aaron Blight, founder of Caregiver Kinetics. The first 150 attendees will receive a free copy of his book, “When Caregiving Calls.”

The deadline to register is October 31, 2022.

Go online to register or call Sonya Voyles at 806-651-3481.

For more information, contact Jaime Sharp, Caregiver Support Specialist at 806-331-2227.