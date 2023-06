AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Angels is an organization helping those in the foster care system, and they do that in many ways.

One of those is with the Love Box Program which has intentional giving, building relationships, and mentorship at top of mind.

These boxes include things like gift and gas cards, clothes and shoes, tutoring and more. The organization is looking for volunteers who can help with these boxes.

Click here for more information or to volunteer.