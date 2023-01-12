AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Helping kids and families in the foster care system is the heart of the Amarillo Angels organization.

The Executive Director Gwen Hicks is the guest on this week’s Hey Amarillo Podcast.

A conversation with Gwen Hicks, the Executive Director of Amarillo Angels, an organization that provides community for children and families in foster care. Hicks founded the organization in 2016 after a long career in education, from teaching elementary school to serving as a junior high counselor to coordinating Head Start at Region 16. In this episode, she shares with host Jason Boyett how her education career cultivated a passion for seeing kids succeed, how the challenges of the foster care system get in the way of that success, and the unique way Amarillo Angels helps kids and their families. This episode is sponsored by Gaut Whittenburg Emerson and Shemen Dental.