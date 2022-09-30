AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Taylor Paige Henderson lives the life of a typical 15 year old. Going to school, volunteering, and extracurriculars outside of school.

One of her top passions is acting, she’s been performing since she was five, and started acting professionally at the age of 11. She is also a classically-trained ballerina.

Along with a busy life, Taylor is now facing a new level of fame as she stars as young Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ which is streaming now.

She plays a young version of Bette Midler’s character, as the movie is set 29 years after the Black Flame Candle was lit, and the Sanderson sisters are back looking for revenge.

Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The ﬁlm reunites the iconic trio from the 1993 ﬁlm, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, along with fan favorite Doug Jones who returns as Billy Butcherson.

Young Winifred Sanderson is feisty, bold, and menacing at times. She’s the younger version of the beloved Winifred Sanderson. She has ﬁrm beliefs about things and isn’t afraid to tell people her opinion or show her true feelings. At the same time, she really loves her sisters and wants what is best for them. She is protective of them and is quick to make sure they stick together.

For more details on Taylor or follow along with her journey:



Website: www.taylorpaigehenderson.com

Instagram: @taylorpaigehenderson

Twitter: @misstaylorpaige

Facebook: @taylorpaigehendersonofﬁcial