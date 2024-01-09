AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”“Break a leg!” takes on a whole new meaning for this woefully misguided troupe of players. It’s opening night for a 1920s-style murder mystery but when the curtain goes up, the performance quickly goes from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpose that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), The Play That Goes Wrong is an unforgettable evening of laughter. Rated PG.”

Because of an unforeseen injury, this play has moved to January 18th through 28th. Below are the new dates and times. Tickets can be purchased here.

Thursday, January 18 – 7:30p

Friday, January 19 – 8:00p

Saturday, Jan 20 – 8:00p

Sunday, Jan 21 – 2:30p

Friday, January 26 – 8:00p

Saturday, January 27 – 2:30p & 8:00p

Sunday, January 28 – 2:30p