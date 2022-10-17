AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Little Theatre is inviting the public to the world premiere of Robin Hood: The Rest of the Story. It’s described as a “quick-paced, witty script” written by ALT veteran and Academy Instructor Carrie Huckabay and original music by ALT award winner Jeffrey Pickens.

Robin Hood has just returned from his time fighting in the Crusades alongside King Richard. As his trusty band of Merry Men welcome him back to the Sherwood Forest, Robin Hood is caught up on all the goings on of the kingdom, including the acts of an imposter using the Robin Hood name to continue the original’s good works in his absence.

The show is happening October 21st & 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and October 22nd and 23rd at 2:30 p.m. at the Allen Shankles Mainstage located at 2019 Civic Circle. You can reserve tickets by calling (806) 355-9991 or clicking here.