AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Potter County office is hosting a crop tour!

The tour is open to anyone who would like to learn about vegetable, fruit, and seed flower production in the panhandle. Attendees will also learn about what GMOs are, what kinds of pesticides/herbicides are used in food production and their safety for consumers, as well as the Food Safety Modernization Act.