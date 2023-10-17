AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Little Theatre is gearing up for a new production called “Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play” which starts on October 19th.
“Dr. Jekyll’s research finds him-as usual-investigating the split between good and evil in the human psyche.”
Click here for more information or call (806) 355-9991 for tickets.
