AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The ALT Gala: Black & White Ball is on Friday, October 4 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Derrick Event Center.

Tickets are $50 for individuals and $350 for a table of 8.

Tickets are available at amarilllolittletheatre.org.

Ticket price includes dinner, entertainment by Insufficient Funds, live auction, and open bar.

All proceeds benefit Amarillo Little Theatre.

Amarillo Little Theatre

2019 Civic Circle

806-355-9991