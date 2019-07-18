Almost Time for the 25th Annual Original Harley Party

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 25th annual Original Harley Party is on Saturday, July 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Polk Street between 10th and 12th.

More than 3,000 people are expected for the street party, which includes live music, food and beverages, vendor booths, and a reverse drawing for a motorcycle or a $2,500 Second Chance prize.

The motorcycle prize this year is a 2019 silver Road King.

The Buster Bledsoe Band, Lindsey Lane, Texas Tumbleweed will be performing.

There will also be a fun bike run that will begin at Tripp’s and end at the VIP parking area of the Harley Party, where participants will have early admission to the event and secure bike parking. Riders must have a Harley Party ticket and pay an additional cost of $20 per bike.

Proceeds benefit Family Support Services, which serves 25,000 people each year in the areas of sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence intervention and prevention; veteran resources; affordable counseling; family strengthening; labor trafficking prevention; and violence prevention education in schools and the community. FSS has Amarillo’s only safe house for victims of domestic violence and sexual assaults and operates a 24-hour crisis hotline (374-5433).

Couple tickets are $85. With each ticket, there is one chance to win the grand prize and one chance to win a Second Chance drawing for a $2,500 value prize. Only 1,500 tickets will be sold.

Tickets sold at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson, Hoffbrau Steaks, Ye Olde Pancake Station, Lost Cajun, and Family Support Services, 10th & Taylor. Tickets can be purchased with Visa or MasterCard by calling 806-342-2500.