All Things Real Estate: Appraisal and Closing Process

Prior to closing on a home, an appraisal will be done by a licensed appraiser.

The appraiser does the following:

Searches for comparable properties

Visually inspects the house you are selling

Measures square footage, there could be a discrepancy between the appraiser and the county appraisal district

Adjusts the value of the home you are selling based on features against the comparable properties

Creates a report on the true market value based on the appraiser’s data This value might be lower or higher than the contract price If it is lower, depending on the loan type, the contract sales price might have to be amended



Depending on the loan type appraisal repairs might be required. Complete the appraisal required repairs in a timely manner by a licensed individual, if a license is required.

Closing Day:

Prior to closing, you should see settlement statement lining out all your fees and charges

The seller is responsible for pro-rated taxes from January 1 through the date of closing

Generally, in our area, the seller pays the title policy, but this can sometimes be a negotiable item

You will go to the title company to sign all your closing documents If you are out of town or moving out of town, NextHome Coldiron Group has mobile notaries that can come to you

Once the buyer closes and their funds are wired to the title company that is when closing is official and funded.

Next week's "All Things Real Estate" will be about home staging tips and how to get your home ready to sell.

Brennan Coldiron, Broker/Owner

NextHome Coldiron Group

806-410-1361

