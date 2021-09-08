All the Pumpkin Things

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Fall is a great season, and we’ve reached the unofficial start of fall or autumn.
Because of that we’re creating some fall treats and eats including the Pumpkin Angel Food Cake.
- 1 pkg One-Step Angel Food Cake + Ingredient to prepare
- 1 c. canned pumpkin
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp cloves
- 1/8 tsp ginger
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl combine everything except the Angel Food Cake mix and ingredients to prepare cake. Mix until combined.
- In a different bowl combine the Angel Food Cake mix and ingredients required to make the cake.
- Carefully fold in 1/4 of the batter into the pumpkin mixture. Then gently fold in the rest of the batter. Carefully pour or spoon into an ungreased Angel Food Cake pan.
- Place pan in oven on the lowest rack possible. Bake for 38 – 45 minutes or until cake is golden brown and springs back. Immediately invert pan onto a wire rack or place on top of glass pop bottle. Cool for 1 hour. Run knife around sides of cake and remove to a serving plate.
- Serve with Cool Whip and cinnamon.