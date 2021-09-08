All the Pumpkin Things

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Fall is a great season, and we’ve reached the unofficial start of fall or autumn.

Because of that we’re creating some fall treats and eats including the Pumpkin Angel Food Cake.

  • 1 pkg One-Step Angel Food Cake + Ingredient to prepare
  • 1 c. canned pumpkin
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp cloves
  • 1/8 tsp ginger

INSTRUCTIONS 

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • In a large mixing bowl combine everything except the Angel Food Cake mix and ingredients to prepare cake. Mix until combined.
  • In a different bowl combine the Angel Food Cake mix and ingredients required to make the cake.
  • Carefully fold in 1/4 of the batter into the pumpkin mixture. Then gently fold in the rest of the batter. Carefully pour or spoon into an ungreased Angel Food Cake pan.
  • Place pan in oven on the lowest rack possible. Bake for 38 – 45 minutes or until cake is golden brown and springs back. Immediately invert pan onto a wire rack or place on top of glass pop bottle. Cool for 1 hour. Run knife around sides of cake and remove to a serving plate.
  • Serve with Cool Whip and cinnamon.

