AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — How many of us can successfully cook barbecue? An all-Freshman team from Canyon ISD’s Culinary Program & Bakery just returned home from the State of Texas Championship HSBBQ Cook Off competition.

Bull Rush is comprised of Chase Sharber, Dustin Williams, Kelton Burgoon and Boyd Witten Renner. They competed in Round Rock and it was all up to the students because instructors and adults weren’t allowed within 20 feet of the cook site.

While the team did not place at the competition, this is a big milestone for them, and definitely a learning experience they can take into future competitions.

It’s also a great time to highlight the culinary program and how this is teaching students a great set of skills that can have them industry-ready before they graduate.

Congratulations to this team!!