All Charged Up at the Don Harrington Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All Charged Up! is a new exhibit at the Don Harrington Discovery Center. Spark your curiosity about the wonders of electricity in this interactive exhibit. All Charged Up! will open to the public on Saturday, September 21st from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday September 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium, science celebrity Steve Spangler will put on a live show for the public. Steve has a popular YouTube channel and has been featured many times on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Tickets are $25 each and free for Members. Tickets available at dhdc.org only.

‘The Big Deal’ is on October 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. for adults 21 & over. The event will feature:

An electrifying performance by ArcAttack- a performance art group that specializes in Tesla coil rock music and high voltage stunts that combines their love of rock music and their love of science.

Live music by The Solano Project

Heavy hors d’oeuvres from Joe’s Catering

Delicious treats from Purple Flamingo Pops

Open bar and a chance to try out Amarillo’s newest Vodka from Bomb City Distillery

Shocking science demos and atomic activities to tantalize your mind

All food, drinks, and activities are included in ticket price. Sponsorships are available that receive VIP access and added benefits. Early Bird tickets and more information available at dhdc.org.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center

1200 Streit Drive

(806) 355-9547

