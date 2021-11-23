Alex O’Brien Hosting Charity Exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Alex O’Brien is an Amarillo native, but also a four-time All American tennis player who has gone pro.

He’s also the founder of the Alex O’Brien Foundation which helps to inspire, educate, and give hope to youth.

Coming up on December 3rd Alex is hosting a Rising Stars Exhibition which will include men’s singles, women’s singles as well as mixed doubles. The event stands to be the largest fundraiser for the foundation since 2016.

Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation

Rising Stars Charity Exhibition

December 3rd

Doors open at 7 p.m. , games start at 7:30 p.m.

General admission: $25

www.aobtf.org

Samir Banerjee

• 2021 Junior Wimbledon Champion

• Committed to Columbia University

• Ranked #2 in the World for Juniors

Ben Shelton

• Florida Gators NCAA Team National Champion 2021 (currently Sophomore at Florida)

• Runner-Up at Kalamazoo

• 25K Title in Summer of 2021

• Made Second Round of Qualifying in 2021 US Open

Lulu Sun

Birthplace: New Zealand (but I live in Switzerland and play for Switzerland)

Started tennis at 5, played the itf juniors and best result was Australian open final of doubles and a ranking of 13.

Now I’m playing pro tournaments and so far my ranking is 320!

Kylie Collins

Part of the National Championship winning team 2021

All American in doubles In 2021

25k semi-finalist in Austin 25k this past October

Ranked 400 in doubles (wta)



