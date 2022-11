AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —High school students from all AISD schools are coming together for a production of Mamma Mia.

It’s happening November 17th through the 19th at Tascosa High School.

Thursday @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday @ 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.