AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area high schools came together in an effort to produce the Musical “Mamma Mia.”

Palo Duro High Theatre Director, Shannon Mashburn, and Tascosa High Theatre Director, Robin Downs, joined us in the studio to discuss the production.

The Amarillo ISD-District Musical of Mamma Mia is on Nov. 17, 19, and 19 at Tascosa High School. Amarillo High, Caprock, Palo Duro, and Tascosa High School are coming together to produce the show.