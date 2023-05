AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Honoring the graduates of all AISD High Schools, that is the purpose of the Baccalaureate ceremony.

It’s happening May 21st at 4 p.m. over at the Central Church of Christ at 1401 S Madison.

This is a non-denominational service organized by senior students from each high school. Students are encouraged to attend and be there at 3:15 p.m. in cap and gown. Families are encouraged to go as well at 4 p.m.