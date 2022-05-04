AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Area Agency on Aging along with several Community Partners will host the Older Americans Month Celebration on Friday, May 13th, 2022 at the Region 16 Education Conference Center 5800 S. Bell in Amarillo, TX.

The theme for this year’s event is AGE MY WAY. This celebration will start with our keynote speaker, Jerry Hodge, who has definitely “aged his way” and has been extremely successful! Jerry will tell us how he has done it and more about his recent autobiography he has written. Following our keynote speaker, we will have break-out sessions which will include subject matters such as, art, writing, exercise, and gardening.

We will end our celebration with our fourth Bi-Annual Talent Show. We are asking groups and/or individuals who are over 60 years of age to showcase their different talents in the following four categories: 1) Music, 2) Dancing, 3) Arts & Crafts, and 4) Poetry and Prose. Those wanting to participate in the Talent Show portion need to register and/or contact Lisa Hancock prior to Friday, April 22nd, 2022. Registration at the event opens at 8:30 a.m. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided by The Craig. There is no cost for this event but registration is required no later than Monday, May 9th, 2022.

Registration for the event can be done by calling the Area Agency on Aging at 806-331-2227 or by emailing: lhancock@theprpc.org