AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We’re getting ready to go back to school, and that means making some changes to the sleep schedule and eating schedule as well.
Check out these easy after-school snack ideas.
No Bake Peanut Butter Honey Granola Bars
INGREDIENTS
- 2 2/3 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
- Generous 1/2 cup honey
- Generous pinch of salt
- Optional mix-ins: mini chocolate chips raisins, chia seeds (see note)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place peanut butter and honey in a large microwave safe bowl. Microwave in 10 second increments until the peanut butter and honey can be easily combined, but are not hot (this should happen quickly). Stir well. Add oats and salt and stir until well combined, use your hands if you have to.
- Dump into a greased 8×8 baking dish and pack and flatten into an even layer. Cover and refrigerate until firm. Slice into bars or squares.
Apple Cookies
1 apple
1/4 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup almonds, sliced
1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
1/4 cup shredded coconut
1/4 cup chocolate chips
Slice apple into thing rings and remove core. Spread peanut butter over one side of ring. Top with almonds, walnuts, coconut, and chocolate chips.