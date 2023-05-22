AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The High Plains is now home to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-West Texas Chapter, a great collaboration of two organizations that are doing great work for our area.

One of their volunteers, MacKenzie Ellis says that part of her experience has been to keep up with bills in our state that could become law and have to do with mental health. She’s been participating at the state level since we’re in a legislative session but previous Public Policy Advocates have helped to make projects like making 9-8-8 a reality.

She and others were at the state Capitol in April to address different bills that will impact how our state handles mental health along with discussing the importance of these bills and other resources with legislators.

If you’d like to volunteer, click here for the volunteer form. You can also check out the organizations latest campaign called “Talk Away the Dark” and watch their video here.