AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Smokey Bear turned 75 on August 7! Amarillo Fire Department is celebrating his birthday at a celebration at Thompson Park on Saturday, September 7 from 12 to 5 p.m.

AFD is in a nationwide video contest where they have the chance to win $25,000 for their Public Education program. You can vote on their “Close the Door” video here or by using the QR code.