KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted: Feb 9, 2023 / 04:25 PM CST
Updated: Feb 9, 2023 / 04:25 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Hope to Opportunities and ADVO are teaming up to expand and build the Hope Village-Transitional Employment Center and Park.
To learn more about this project or donate click here.
Attending a Super Bowl party? Bring a product that will kick the festivities up a notch. The five items in this video will do exactly that.
If you’re looking for new shoes for spring, check out these top-rated ballet flats that are stylish enough to dress up any outfit.
Levi’s “150 years of the 501” campaign is focusing on how these iconic jeans have positively impacted so many individuals.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now