AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —“Cross Bar” is a term that has been said more and more often as plans to improve the Cross Bar Management Area have started to take shape.

This week, Jason Boyett from the Hey Amarillo Podcast interviews Outdoor Recreation Planner Adrian Escobar about how he ended up in Amarillo, about Cross Bar Management Area, the Bureau of Land Management and more.

A conversation with Adrian Escobar, the Outdoor Recreation Planner for the Cross Bar Management Area. Escobar is employed by the Bureau of Land Management—a federal agency. The only BLM land in Texas is located just a few miles northwest of Amarillo, and he’s working to turn that historic property into a Special Recreation Management Area that includes campsites, trails and other outdoor activities. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Escobar explains how he ended up here after growing up on a dairy farm along the Texas border, why the government manages thousands of acres in the Texas Panhandle, and what he hopes the Crossbar can be once funding is in place. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty.