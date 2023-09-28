AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another great interview on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. This week’s guest is Melanie Corpstein.

A conversation with Melanie Corpstein, an Amarillo native and the founder and president of the Adorable Originals clothing company and Adorable Girls dolls. Based in Arizona over the past three decades, Corpstein designed children’s clothing and dolls, selling them wholesale to stores around the world. She retired right before the pandemic and returned to Amarillo, where a new career has begun taking shape. In this episode, she tells host Jason Boyett how her successful career came about, and how her Amarillo upbringing shaped almost every aspect of it. This episode is sponsored by U.S. Cleaners, Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast, and Wieck Realty.