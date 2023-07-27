This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above.

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare expects to have a busy Parvo/Distemper season and encourage people to get their pets vaccinated. They also have some tips for the hotter summer temperatures and how to keep pets safe. They will also be hosting a Clear the Shelters event in August.

Carpet Tech Amarillo is reminding people that they can clean up most pet stains and messes in your home.

For more information on Carpet Tech or booking services call (806) 331-5142 or visit Carpet Tech’s website here.