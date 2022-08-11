AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Izzy. Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for Izzy if you want to adopt her.

Also don’t forget all the great pets available at AAM&W right now! And call to make an appointment and make sure to take your kids and other pets when you go looking for a forever pet.