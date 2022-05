This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech Amarillo is back to cover the costs of another pet in need of a good home.

This week our pet is Shelby, a German Shepherd mix who is in need of a good home. You can visit her at the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.

Don’t forget how important it is to have your pet microchipped just in case they get out and can be easily found and returned to you.